Buffalo wins in nail biter over Lexington

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a war tonight between Buffalo and Lexington. The Eagles were down 8-0 early in the first. L#12 was able to find an open L#2 who shed a defender and took it to the house to tie up the game at 8 a piece.

Buffalo responded with 24 yard run from quarterback Brett Hoffman, giving the Bison great field position. Eric Beshears was able to finish the drive off with a goal line rushing touchdown, doubling Buffalo’s lead to 16-8.

With seconds remaining before the half, the Bison would score again. This time, Hoffman would go airborne and connect with Kyle Harrison who’s able to run it in to the endzone, closing out the first half with Buffalo leading 30-16.

Buffalo will head to Riesel next Friday to take on the Indians.

Lexington will host Clifton next week.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.