CHI St. Joseph Health bringing more comfort to mammograms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The CHI St. Joseph Health Breast Diagnostic Center is working to make annual mammograms more accurate and comfortable.

St. Joseph Health Auxiliary donated $125,000 towards St. Joseph Health Foundation’s “Advancing Technology and Saving Lives” making it possible to buy a new 3D Tomosyntheses Unit.

“Just a simple screen mammogram we can detect breast cancers early before they’re even considered, diagnosed as a breast cancer,” said Alma Dominguez CHI St. Joseph Mammography Tech.

The center already performs 3D screenings but new equipment is making it more comfortable for patients like Misti Chapman.

“You can definitely feel the compression not that it hurts really bad but you can definitely feel that extra presser and today it was like nothing I couldn’t really feel it at all,” said Chapman.

“With the smart curve paddle, it’s a little more comfortable," said Dominquez. "We still have to apply the compression but about 93 percent of the patients who have had the smart curve paddle on their mammography, they don’t have complaints.”

Chapman says sometimes life gets in the way but she knows how important the screening is.

“I was supposed to get mine actually in July and you know COVID happened,” said Chapman. "It’s really important that we take that 15 minutes and put ourselves first for 15 minutes run in, get your mammogram, and be on your way. "

The recommended age for annual screenings is 40 but can change depending on a conversation with your doctor.

Baylor Scott & White also offers 3D mammogram screenings.

