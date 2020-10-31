Advertisement

CHI St. Joseph Health bringing more comfort to mammograms

Annual screenings are recommended for women age 40 and older.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The CHI St. Joseph Health Breast Diagnostic Center is working to make annual mammograms more accurate and comfortable.

St. Joseph Health Auxiliary donated $125,000 towards St. Joseph Health Foundation’s “Advancing Technology and Saving Lives” making it possible to buy a new 3D Tomosyntheses Unit.

“Just a simple screen mammogram we can detect breast cancers early before they’re even considered, diagnosed as a breast cancer,” said Alma Dominguez CHI St. Joseph Mammography Tech.

The center already performs 3D screenings but new equipment is making it more comfortable for patients like Misti Chapman.

“You can definitely feel the compression not that it hurts really bad but you can definitely feel that extra presser and today it was like nothing I couldn’t really feel it at all,” said Chapman.

“With the smart curve paddle, it’s a little more comfortable," said Dominquez. "We still have to apply the compression but about 93 percent of the patients who have had the smart curve paddle on their mammography, they don’t have complaints.”

Chapman says sometimes life gets in the way but she knows how important the screening is.

“I was supposed to get mine actually in July and you know COVID happened,” said Chapman. "It’s really important that we take that 15 minutes and put ourselves first for 15 minutes run in, get your mammogram, and be on your way. "

The recommended age for annual screenings is 40 but can change depending on a conversation with your doctor.

Baylor Scott & White also offers 3D mammogram screenings.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Texas A&M University dedicates new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University dedicated its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Local

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of “Invisible Aggies”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The REACH Project hosts a drive-thru Halloween event Friday.

Local

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local burger joint opening second location in College Station.

News

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/30

Updated: 11 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 10/30 | News Three At Ten

News

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of "Invisible Aggies"

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Texas A&M University dedicate its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Preliminary crash report released in fatal Hilltop Lakes plane crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

State data showed 0 ICU beds in Brazos Valley region Friday but Health District, hospitals report beds available

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Data has been conflicting regarding ICU bed availability in the Brazos Valley region.

Local

Bryan father arrested following six-year-old daughter’s death

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The young girl was found dead in her home on Garden Acres Boulevard Tuesday night.