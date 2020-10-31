Hearne remains undefeated, clinches district title with 42-18 victory over Thorndale

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne defeated the Thorndale Bulldogs 42-18 Friday night as the Eagles improved to a perfect 8-0 and clinched the 2A-1 Region III District title.

Junior wide receiver Jabari Dunn played a major role in the Eagles’ victory, hauling in two touchdown passes in the first half. His second came with only one second remaining before halftime, making a diving catch through double coverage in the end zone as time expired. Hearne was able to spike the ball on the previous play after marching down the field just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Neither team scored until midway through the 2nd quarter. Dunn’s first touchdown catch of the game broke the scoreless tie and gave Hearne a 7-0 nothing lead.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Thorndale quarterback Coy Stutts threw an interception after a Hearne defensive player jumped up to block the pass but was able to come down with the catch. He was able to waltz into the end zone for a touchdown and give the Eagles a 13-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.

Thorndale responded in a big way. They marched down the field with two big passing plays before Stutts found Cayden Nicholson in the end zone to put the Bulldogs on the board and cut the lead to 13-6.

Then the Bulldogs surprised the Eagles with a successful onside kick that bounced straight into the arms of Branson McCoy. McCoy would also cap off the ensuing drive with a touchdown catch of his own, making a nice over-the-shoulder catch as he crossed the goal line. That would cut the Eagle lead to a single point after the Bulldogs were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion that would have given them the lead.

Dunn’s second touchdown catch with one second remaining in the half gave the Eagles a 21-12 lead and major momentum going into the locker room. Hearne would go on to win 42-18.

Hearne will take their perfect record on the road to face Moody next week in their final game of the season. Thorndale finishes their regular season at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the district.

