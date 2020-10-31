Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local burger restaurant is expanding its franchise to a second location by the beginning of next year.

Burger Mojo, known for its 24-hour burgers and fries, is opening a second restaurant near the intersection of Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

***COMING SOON MOJO 2*** That’s right we are giving you a SECOND location of FAST FOOD GOODNESS right here in College... Posted by Burger Mojo on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Co-owner Andreas Dallis says the second location will be very similar to the first, with the same menu and hours. Dallis says opening up a second location during the pandemic was a calculated risk, but that they are optimistic.

“We feel good about bringing our product to the neighborhood where a lot of people live. People still go out to eat or get takeout or delivery and when it is right around the corner from the house it is just accessible,” said Dallis.

Dallis says they are aiming toward opening the second location by January 2021.

