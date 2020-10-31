No. 10 Huntsville tops No. 3 A&M Consolidated

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Huntsville Hornets did not have head coach Rodney Southern on the sidelines Friday night going up against 3rd ranked A&M Consolidated but were still able to get a 27-7 win. According to Huntsville ISD Southern was not feeling well. With the win the Hornets improve to 2-0 in District 10-5A Division II play. The Tigers fall to 1-1.

Huntsville quarterback AJ Wilson threw two touchdown passes, both to Jordan Woodberry and ran for a touchdown. Quaterian Riles and had a touchdown run.

The Hornets will return to action November 6 for a road game against Lamar Consolidated. A&M Consolidated will be back home November 6 to face Montgomery Lake Creek

