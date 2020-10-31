Normangee remains unbeaten, claims district title
The Panthers beat Centerville 56-26
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night Normangee headed to Centerville for their final game of the regular season. Normangee came into the game undefeated in district at 4-0 and Centerville at 3-1. They each had a shot at a district title, and Normangee comes out on top 56-26.
Normangee and Centerville are both off next week before the playoffs start.
