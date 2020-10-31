Advertisement

Pa. mom upset after educator asks students to post underwear photos online

By WPIX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPIX) - A strange school assignment has a Pittsburgh mother upset and she wants the person who assigned it fired.

Brianha Grant shared a screenshot of a homework assignment her second-grade daughter received this week, asking her to post a photo of her underwear or to describe her underwear online.

“I’m upset about it. I don’t want my daughter engaged in anything that has to do with uploading anything personal to the internet,” Grant said.

Grant immediately called the school, saying the principal apologized and told her a librarian posted the assignment after reading the kids a book for Halloween.

“Honestly, it’s like very disturbing and I don’t want anyone else’s children to ever have to go through this,” Grant said.

When contacted, the school’s spokesperson said the district is aware of a questionable activity assigned by an educator as part of a class reading of the Halloween-themed book “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”

The assignment has been removed and the incident is currently under review.

“I’m more bothered that myself, as well as other parents whose children seen this, they have to explain to their kids how important it is not to do this,” Grant said.

Going forward, Grant plans to pay close attention to her daughter’s assignments and warns other parents to do the same.

“It makes me uncomfortable for my child to be in that school because I don’t know who else felt like this was OK,” Grant said.

The school is refusing to comment on what disciplinary action it may take.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, Calif. police say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KMAX/KOVR staff
According to management at the Chevron gas station, the driver blew through the warning sign then circled around and headed into the car wash.

National

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

National

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 53

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.

National

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, police say

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A California woman is accused of stealing a U-Haul truck and then getting stuck in a car wash.

National

Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Latest News

National Politics

No winner on Election Day? That's normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Even if there's a projected winner, there won't be an official result that day.

National

Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Super Typhoon Goni has made two landfalls in the Philippines so far and it has weakened to typhoon status.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six