Preliminary crash report released in fatal Hilltop Lakes plane crash

Four people died in the plane crash in September.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) - New details have been released regarding the death of four people in a plane crash that happened in Leon County on Sept. 20.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report shows the plane was about five miles from the Hilltop Lakes Airport when the pilot declared an engine emergency at 19,000 feet. The pilot was diverted to the airport in that community.

Witnesses on the ground reported the propeller had stopped spinning as the plane approached.

The NTSB says the plane crashed not far from the airport with the nose hitting the ground and plane crashing in a near vertical position.

The commercial pilot and three passengers all from Louisiana died. The cause of the engine failure and crash remains under investigation.

Those killed were Philip Ackel, 58, Pauline Ackel 60, Kenneth Hix, 59, and Missy Hix, 59.

The plane was a Piper PA-46 Malibu.

To read the accident report, click here.

We have our previous story here.

Our initial story is here.

