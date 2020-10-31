Snook clinches 13-2A DII title with 50-13 win over Granger

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Bluejays (5-4, 5-1) grabbed a share of the District 13-2A Div. II title after an impressive 50-13 win over district unbeaten Granger Friday night at Bluejay Stadium.

Snook took advantage of a trio of Lion turnovers and turned those miscues into first-half points as they built a 24-6 halftime lead. David Davila returned a Granger fumble on a two point conversion for 2 points for Snook and then scored on a 30 yard touchdown run as the Jays took a 16-6 lead and never looked back.

The Bluejays (5-4, 5-1) now await the start of the playoffs.

