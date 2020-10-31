State data showed 0 ICU beds in Brazos Valley region Friday but Health District, hospitals report beds available

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District was getting calls over some concerning figures online Friday. The State of Texas' Dashboard said there were no available ICU beds in our region.

The Brazos County Health District, CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center report there are ICU beds available.

Local occupancy sits at 71 percent Friday according to the health district. They’re working to figure out where the data issue happened.

“If we ever get down to zero beds we will make the public aware... Keep in mind this number is incredibly fluid when we received it, it could very well be out of date already," said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District. “Unfortunately that’s just the way things are as people move in and out of the hospital almost constantly.”

She said they are trying to figure out why there’s a discrepancy between local and statewide data.

“We definitely want to know why there is this discrepancy too and see what we can do to fix it,” said Parrish.

Both CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White Hospitals confirmed Friday they have ICU beds available.

Both hospital systems are reporting their bed occupancies daily to health officials.

“Well you’re always going to have some discrepancies in your different reporting from different sources,” said Henderson Springer of Bryan, when talking about all the data tracking COVID-19.

Springer is trying to stay healthy and COVID-free as we visited with him fishing at Central Park in College Station.

He says people need to do their part to keep hospitals from full capacity.

“Wear your mask you know if you don’t wear it for yourself wear it for the other people out there. Just stay safe and stay healthy," said Springer.

Parrish suggests people look at their local data first.

“We’re going down the chain of communication to figure out where this hiccup is," said Parrish. “We know we have a lot of people working together from state, regional and local levels. We want to make sure we’re all on the same page."

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday the data is not put on the state dashboard in real time so there are limitations. They believe it’s a timing issue.

To see the state dashboard, click here.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday the dashboard was updated showing two available ICU beds in the region. Just over 10 percent of hospitalized patients in the region have COVID-19.

CHI St. Joseph Health also sent us this statement:

“While we are seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, St. Joseph Health maintains the ability to care for patients requiring hospital-level care at our facility or through transfer for those requiring a higher level of care. We are busy but stable, and our ICU capacity fluctuates on a daily basis. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and stand ready to care for additional patients should we see any increases in cases locally.”

