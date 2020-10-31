The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of “Invisible Aggies”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project, a local nonprofit organization assisting custodial staff at Texas A&M University, held a drive-thru trick-or-treating event Friday evening.

More than 100 cars filled with the kids of the Aggie staff, all dressed up in Halloween costumes, lined up at a safe distance for candy and games.

“We have 18 stations that are each individually themed. And while driving through, not only will they get to vote on their favorite costume at that station, but they will receive free candy and then a few car games,” said REACH Project founder Max Gerall.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Aggie Men’s Club along with Chi Omega to hand out candy to kids.

For the last few months, Gerall and his team have been participating in weekly food handouts for these families that are also in a drive-thru fashion. He says putting this event together made a lot of sense.

“Those essential workers on the Texas A&M campus, they are literally risking their lives on a daily basis for us to be able to go to school and for us to have our sense of normalcy. So we want to be able to return the favor,” said Gerall.

People at each station wore costumes, masks and gloves. Each station had no more than 10 volunteers and was spaced out to help with social distancing.

Hudson Neuhoff, Service Chair for the Aggie Men’s Club, help organize the event with Gerall. He says it is all worth it when they see how happy the families are when they drive through.

“I think just the smile on the kid’s faces and seeing them drive-through and getting that opportunity in a safe way to get some candy, play quick game things like that, that they might not be able to experience,” said Neuhoff.

The REACH Project is already looking at plans to do a similar drive-thru situation for Christmas.

