Advertisement

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of “Invisible Aggies”

The event featured candy, games, and a costumer contest all at a safe distance.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project, a local nonprofit organization assisting custodial staff at Texas A&M University, held a drive-thru trick-or-treating event Friday evening.

More than 100 cars filled with the kids of the Aggie staff, all dressed up in Halloween costumes, lined up at a safe distance for candy and games.

“We have 18 stations that are each individually themed. And while driving through, not only will they get to vote on their favorite costume at that station, but they will receive free candy and then a few car games,” said REACH Project founder Max Gerall.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Aggie Men’s Club along with Chi Omega to hand out candy to kids.

For the last few months, Gerall and his team have been participating in weekly food handouts for these families that are also in a drive-thru fashion. He says putting this event together made a lot of sense.

“Those essential workers on the Texas A&M campus, they are literally risking their lives on a daily basis for us to be able to go to school and for us to have our sense of normalcy. So we want to be able to return the favor,” said Gerall.

People at each station wore costumes, masks and gloves. Each station had no more than 10 volunteers and was spaced out to help with social distancing.

Hudson Neuhoff, Service Chair for the Aggie Men’s Club, help organize the event with Gerall. He says it is all worth it when they see how happy the families are when they drive through.

“I think just the smile on the kid’s faces and seeing them drive-through and getting that opportunity in a safe way to get some candy, play quick game things like that, that they might not be able to experience,” said Neuhoff.

The REACH Project is already looking at plans to do a similar drive-thru situation for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Texas A&M University dedicates new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University dedicated its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Local

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local burger joint opening second location in College Station.

News

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/30

Updated: 11 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 10/30 | News Three At Ten

News

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of "Invisible Aggies"

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Texas A&M University dedicate its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Preliminary crash report released in fatal Hilltop Lakes plane crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

State data showed 0 ICU beds in Brazos Valley region Friday but Health District, hospitals report beds available

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Data has been conflicting regarding ICU bed availability in the Brazos Valley region.

Local

Bryan father arrested following six-year-old daughter’s death

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The young girl was found dead in her home on Garden Acres Boulevard Tuesday night.