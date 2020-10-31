Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine has been upgraded as of the 10PM update from the National Hurricane Center. We now have Tropical Storm Eta.

Maximum sustained winds Location Movement Minimum central pressure 40 mph 270 miles SE of Kingston, Jamaica W at 15 mph 1005 mb

This storm ties the number of storms that formed back in 2005, but is the first time Eta has been used from the Greek alphabet in the Atlantic basin. A post-season analysis in 2005 found an unnamed storm which means both the 2005 and 2020 Atlantic hurricane seasons have both seen 28 named storms.

Another tropical system has developed in the Caribbean. As of the 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Maximum sustained winds Location Movement Minimum central pressure 35 mph 315 miles SE of Kingston, Jamaica W at 15 mph 1006 mb

Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine is expected to strengthen through the weekend to a tropical storm, at which point it would be given the name Eta. This system is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras.

No immediate threats are expected here in the United States over the next couple of days, but Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine’s future path remains to be answered as forecast models settle on a solution. Warm waters, low wind shear, and plenty of moisture will allow for this system to become better organized ahead of a potential landfall in Central America over the next few days.

Various forecast models show the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine moving westward over the next couple of days. (KBTX)

Impacts are not expected in the State of Texas or the Brazos Valley. The Atlantic hurricane season goes through November 30th.

Tropical Depression 29 has formed in the central Caribbean. Next name on 2020 Atlantic season list is Eta. To date, 2020 has produced 27 named storms, just 1 named storm shy of tying the Atlantic #hurricane season record of 28 named storms set in 2005. pic.twitter.com/Qdiy5TJrIp — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 31, 2020

