2 killed, multiple injuries reported after truck crashed into Tech Cafe on Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been killed after a pickup truck crashed into a south Lubbock restaurant Saturday morning.

Texas DPS has identified the victims as 68-year-old Danny Watson of Lubbock and 69-year-old Tim Edward Wood of Lubbock.

The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup crashed into the Tech Cafe at 117th and University at 9:16 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews untangled people from the crash scene to provide medical treatment for those involved.

Tim Edward Wood was in critical condition and died at the hospital. Danny Watson died on the scene. Five were taken to the hospital while many others were injured but not transported.

DPS released the names of some of the injured people on Saturday afternoon:

58-year-old Mark Wayne Nazworth of Wolfforth suffered serious injuries. 43-year-old Jeff Goodnight suffered incapacitating injuries. 53-year-old Lilian Hong Ngo of Cedar Park and a 12-year-old girl from Lubbock were also injured.

The driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old Lubbock man, was not injured in the crash.

Fire officials say the driver of the pickup truck parked in the front of the building and accidentally placed his vehicle into drive instead of reverse. The pickup accelerated forward and crashed through the front of the building. The truck entered all the way into the structure and struck multiple people sitting at tables.

An off-duty Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter and Plainview Fire Department firefighter were eating breakfast at the restaurant when this occurred. They began treating and triaging victims until EMS arrived on scene.

LFR’s E14, Q16, T17, E12, and Battalion 3 and Woodrow VFD personnel arrived on scene and began disentangling the victims.

