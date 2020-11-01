Advertisement

2 killed, multiple injuries reported after truck crashed into Tech Cafe on Saturday morning

2 dead, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes through South Lubbock restaurant
2 dead, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes through South Lubbock restaurant(KCBD | KCBD)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been killed after a pickup truck crashed into a south Lubbock restaurant Saturday morning.

Texas DPS has identified the victims as 68-year-old Danny Watson of Lubbock and 69-year-old Tim Edward Wood of Lubbock.

The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup crashed into the Tech Cafe at 117th and University at 9:16 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews untangled people from the crash scene to provide medical treatment for those involved.

Tim Edward Wood was in critical condition and died at the hospital. Danny Watson died on the scene. Five were taken to the hospital while many others were injured but not transported.

DPS released the names of some of the injured people on Saturday afternoon:

58-year-old Mark Wayne Nazworth of Wolfforth suffered serious injuries. 43-year-old Jeff Goodnight suffered incapacitating injuries. 53-year-old Lilian Hong Ngo of Cedar Park and a 12-year-old girl from Lubbock were also injured.

The driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old Lubbock man, was not injured in the crash.

Fire officials say the driver of the pickup truck parked in the front of the building and accidentally placed his vehicle into drive instead of reverse. The pickup accelerated forward and crashed through the front of the building. The truck entered all the way into the structure and struck multiple people sitting at tables.

An off-duty Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter and Plainview Fire Department firefighter were eating breakfast at the restaurant when this occurred. They began treating and triaging victims until EMS arrived on scene.

LFR’s E14, Q16, T17, E12, and Battalion 3 and Woodrow VFD personnel arrived on scene and began disentangling the victims.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six

News

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Demand for guns and ammo increase ahead of Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Ten

Local

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Local college student and first time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot.

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/30

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Friday Night Weather Update 10/30 | News Three At Ten