26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 26 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 491 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 68 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,223 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

73 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,140 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 150 active probable cases and there have been 990 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,782. There have been 90,232 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 4 517 Brazos 491 7,782 Burleson 86 482 Grimes 60 1,193 Houston 0 430 Lee 13 245 Leon 68 372 Madison 33 771 Milam 6 552 Montgomery 2,344 14,157 Robertson 52 435 San Jacinto 9 242 Trinity 2 208 Walker 97 3,930 Waller 52 1,008 Washington 51 719

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 594 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 517 total cases and 503 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 86 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 482 total cases, and 390 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 60 active cases. There have been 1,193 total cases, 1,097 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 430 total cases of COVID-19. There are currently zero active cases and 434 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 13 active cases. The county has a total of 245 cases, with 218 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 68 active cases. The county has 372 total cases, with 292 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 771 cases with 731 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 552 total cases and 546 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,344 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,157 total cases and 8,962 recovered cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, and there have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 52 active COVID-19 cases, with 435 total cases. Currently, 379 patients have recovered and there have been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 242 cases with 220 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 208 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 97 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,930 total cases with 3,787 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,008 total cases with 939 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 719 total cases with 618 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases and 150 active cases on Oct. 29.

Currently, the university has reported 2,085 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 31, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 102,769 active cases and 782,006 recoveries. There have been 900,596 total cases reported and 8,154,233 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,024 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 161,613 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 31 at 3:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

