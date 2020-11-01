Crash at Bryan intersection also damages sign outside business
One of the cars involved in the crash hit a sign at the Shipley Do-Nuts store on E. Villa Maria Road.
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on Saturday in Bryan damaged two cars and a business sign.
It happened at the corner of Cavitt Avenue and E Villa Maria Road in front of the recently remodeled Shipley Do-Nuts store.
Witnesses tell KBTX one vehicle hit another and the collision pushed one of the cars into the path of a large sign. The impact destroyed the sign.
Nobody was seriously injured, according to bystanders.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.