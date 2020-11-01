Crash at Bryan intersection also damages sign outside business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on Saturday in Bryan damaged two cars and a business sign.

It happened at the corner of Cavitt Avenue and E Villa Maria Road in front of the recently remodeled Shipley Do-Nuts store.

Witnesses tell KBTX one vehicle hit another and the collision pushed one of the cars into the path of a large sign. The impact destroyed the sign.

Nobody was seriously injured, according to bystanders.

