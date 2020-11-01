Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday morning

We wrapped up October on a mild note which will carry over into the beginning of November. Don’t forget to set the clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight! Get ready for sunrise back at 6:41AM and sunset at 5:37PM. As we start the new month on Sunday it will be subtle changes that welcome us to include a few more clouds and the wind picking up a bit more by the afternoon hours as a cold front is set to roll through the Brazos Valley.

This cold front will help to sweep away the clouds, bring back clear skies, and drop temperatures a bit by Monday. This calm weather pattern carries us into Election Day Tuesday as temperatures are slowly beginning the climb into the 80s by next weekend. In the meantime, some chilly nights and afternoons should help kick start the fall color show within the next week across the Brazos Valley. Enjoy!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 75. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clouds clearing. Low: 42. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

