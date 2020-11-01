Advertisement

Demand for guns and ammo increases ahead of Election Day

Fears of social unrest, concerns about second amendment rights and the upcoming election have led to an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Long lines were seen outside of the Burdett and Son Outdoor Adventure Shop in College Station Saturday morning. Fears of social unrest, concerns about second amendment rights and the upcoming election have led to an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales.

Barry Burdett, owner of Burdett and Son, said sales have recently gone up. “We do typically see an increase in sales around election times, just times of uncertainty and not really sure what’s going on this year may be a little bit different,” said Burdett.

Customer James Robinson said he’s not too concerned about the upcoming election. “I think more people are buying because they’re afraid of what’s about to happen, maybe with moral law or with the election,” said Robinson.

Another customer, Matt Kelso, said he understands the concerns of others. Kelso said that he’s not necessarily worried and that it’s good that people are exercising their second amendment rights. “I think more people are buying because they’re afraid of what’s about to happen, maybe with moral law or with the election” said Kelso.

Burdett said the high demand and issues in the supply chain have been good and bad for business. On one hand, there’s been an increase in business, but on the other hand, he is forced to limit the sales of some items.

“To be fair to as many customers as we can, we do put limits on the harder-to-find items just to give everyone a fair chance of getting want they want,” said Burdett.

As far as concerns regarding the election and the right to bear arms, Burdett said some gun owners might be worried. “There are definitely thoughts that, depending on who is for the presidency, that there could be some changes possibly in the constitution which people are not so excited about," said Burdett.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six

News

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Demand for guns and ammo increase ahead of Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Ten

Local

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Local college student and first time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot.

News

2 killed, multiple injuries reported after truck crashed into Tech Cafe on Saturday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
2 dead, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes through South Lubbock restaurant.

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Texas A&M University dedicates new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University dedicated its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building