Demand for guns and ammo increases ahead of Election Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Long lines were seen outside of the Burdett and Son Outdoor Adventure Shop in College Station Saturday morning. Fears of social unrest, concerns about second amendment rights and the upcoming election have led to an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales.

Barry Burdett, owner of Burdett and Son, said sales have recently gone up. “We do typically see an increase in sales around election times, just times of uncertainty and not really sure what’s going on this year may be a little bit different,” said Burdett.

Customer James Robinson said he’s not too concerned about the upcoming election. “I think more people are buying because they’re afraid of what’s about to happen, maybe with moral law or with the election,” said Robinson.

Another customer, Matt Kelso, said he understands the concerns of others. Kelso said that he’s not necessarily worried and that it’s good that people are exercising their second amendment rights. “I think more people are buying because they’re afraid of what’s about to happen, maybe with moral law or with the election” said Kelso.

Burdett said the high demand and issues in the supply chain have been good and bad for business. On one hand, there’s been an increase in business, but on the other hand, he is forced to limit the sales of some items.

“To be fair to as many customers as we can, we do put limits on the harder-to-find items just to give everyone a fair chance of getting want they want,” said Burdett.

As far as concerns regarding the election and the right to bear arms, Burdett said some gun owners might be worried. “There are definitely thoughts that, depending on who is for the presidency, that there could be some changes possibly in the constitution which people are not so excited about," said Burdett.

