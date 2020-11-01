Advertisement

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

The College Station native was determined to make her vote count.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anna Herbert, a cognitive science and psychology student at the Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH was determined to make her vote count. Herbert a graduate of Bryan High School and College Station resident is a first-time voter.

She requested her absentee ballot from Brazos County back in September but never received it. After weeks of patiently waiting for her ballot to come, she decided to hop on a flight home and cast her ballot in person.

Herbert says despite spending $500 on a flight and missing a class she was glad to make her voice heard. She says her professors were very supportive of the decision she made to fly home and vote.

“My professors were like really supportive of me," Herbet said. “I emailed them and was like hey I’m going to be out of town for a little while, I have to go home and vote and they were just really supportive they were like just make sure you do your civic duty, don’t worry about classes just get out there and vote.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Demand for guns and ammo increases ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Fears of Social Unrest and a supply shortage has some stocking up on guns and ammunition ahead of Election Day

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six

News

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Demand for guns and ammo increase ahead of Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Ten

News

2 killed, multiple injuries reported after truck crashed into Tech Cafe on Saturday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
2 dead, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes through South Lubbock restaurant.

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Texas A&M University dedicates new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University dedicated its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building