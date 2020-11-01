First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anna Herbert, a cognitive science and psychology student at the Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH was determined to make her vote count. Herbert a graduate of Bryan High School and College Station resident is a first-time voter.

She requested her absentee ballot from Brazos County back in September but never received it. After weeks of patiently waiting for her ballot to come, she decided to hop on a flight home and cast her ballot in person.

Herbert says despite spending $500 on a flight and missing a class she was glad to make her voice heard. She says her professors were very supportive of the decision she made to fly home and vote.

“My professors were like really supportive of me," Herbet said. “I emailed them and was like hey I’m going to be out of town for a little while, I have to go home and vote and they were just really supportive they were like just make sure you do your civic duty, don’t worry about classes just get out there and vote.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.