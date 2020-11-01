Advertisement

Kicking off the month of November on a quiet note

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy November! Hope you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep and the beautiful weather that has accompanied the first day of the month. Sunday afternoon brought upper 70 degree temperatures with a few high clouds filtering through the Brazos Valley. Get ready for it to get dark a lot quicker -- sunset is slated for 5:37 p.m. Sunday night! Believe it or not, a weak cold front slipped through the area this afternoon, which will help temperatures cool down a bit heading into the overnight hours of Sunday. You’ll want to bundle up the kids as they head off to school early Monday morning as temperatures dip down into the low 40s with a few upper 30s possible across our far northern counties.

As a northeast wind brings in cooler and drier weather behind this front, temperatures will sit a bit lower Monday afternoon with the majority of us reaching the upper 60s/right around 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. We’ll keep the quiet and pleasant weather around for Election Day on Tuesday with the sunshine helping temperatures warm up throughout the upcoming week.

Sunday Night: Clouds clearing. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: NE/SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

