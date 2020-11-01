Mond leads No. 8 Texas A&M to 42-31 win over Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns as eighth-ranked Texas A&M built a big lead and held on for a 42-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night, extending its winning streak over the Razorbacks to nine games.

Jalen Wydermyer had a career-high 92 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass in the first half to help A&M win its third straight since losing to No. 2 Alabama.

Mond threw TD passes of 35, 6 and 15 yards. The senior added 32 yards rushing to give him 10,015 yards of total offense in his career, passing 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel (9,989), who played just two seasons, for the most in school history.

The Aggies (4-1) led by 14 at halftime and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter while limiting the Razorbacks (2-3) to a field goal to make it 42-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Arkansas scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a reception by Treylon Burks and 14-yard run by Rakeem Boyd, but the deficit was to big to overcome.

Franks threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 91 yards for Arkansas. Burks had 117 yards receiving and two scores.

Arkansas entered the game leading the country with 10 interceptions after grabbing six in its last game against Ole Miss. But the Razorbacks couldn’t force any turnovers on Saturday and remained winless against the Aggies since 2011.

It was the first campus meeting between these teams since a game at Arkansas in 2013 after they played the last six games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A.J. Reed made a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the Aggies' lead to 28-17 after missing two longer tries in the first half.

Mond’s second touchdown throw to Wydermyer made it 35-17 with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the third. Freshman Devon Achane’s 30-yard run later in the third pushed the lead to 25 points.

Burks put Arkansas up early when he grabbed a 6-yard TD pass on the team’s first possession.

The Aggies tied it when Smith scored on a 35-yard reception later in the first quarter.

Smith got into the end zone again on A&M’s next possession, this time running 15 yards for the score to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter.

Freshman safety Jalen Catalon was ejected for targeting on that drive after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chase Lane after a 15-yard reception.

Mond’s second TD pass was on a 6-yard reception by Wydermyer, which extended the lead to 21-7 about seven minutes before halftime.

Tyson Morris got the Razorbacks within seven with a 1-yard touchdown catch later in the second quarter. Burks had a 36-yard reception on fourth-and-2 two plays earlier to keep the drive alive.

Texas A&M made it 28-14 with a 16-yard scoring run by Isaiah Spiller with about a minute left in the first half. Arkansas had a chance to cut the deficit after that, but Reed missed a 49-yard field goal attempt — his second miss of the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mond and the Aggies looked sharp from the start and appear to be improving each week as they try to hold onto second place behind undefeated Alabama in the SEC West. They’ll look to close games better after allowing the Razorbacks to cut into the lead late.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies could move up a spot or two in the poll after No. 6 Oklahoma State’s overtime loss to Texas on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts Tennessee next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Visits South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

October 31, 2020

Team Notes

- The Texas A&M offensive line made it four straight games, 144 pass attempts, without allowing a QB sack. The line has not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opening win over Vanderbilt.

- The A&M defense has tallied 10.0 sacks in the last two games, while the offensive line has not allowed its opponent to get to the quarterback.

- The Aggies were 4-for-4 in the red zone against Arkansas, scoring a touchdown on each trip.

- For the first time this season A&M saw four different players score a touchdown (A. Smith 2, J. Wydermyer 2, D. Achane 1, I. Spiller 1). It was also the first time three different Aggies have scored a rushing touchdown in the same game.

- The Aggies remain unbeaten against Arkansas as SEC foes, earning their ninth straight victory over the Razorbacks.

- A&M’s 42 points in the win were the second-most points the team has scored against Arkansas at Kyle Field after putting up 58 points in the 2012 victory.

- This was the 35th meeting between the Aggies and Razorback in Bryan-College Station.

- Today’s captains against Arkansas were DL Micheal Clemons, OL Carson Green and OL Ryan McCollum.

Individual Notes

- Senior QB Kellen Mond added a fourth Texas A&M career record to his resume as he became the program’s all-time leader in total offense. His 292 yards in the game moved his career total to 10,015 yards. Mond also holds the all-time career school record for passing yards (8,623), completions (714) and attempts (1,217).

- Mond is the only player in program history and the 12th player in SEC history to tally over 10,000 total yards in their career.

- Mond moved into second all-time on A&M’s all-time career passing touchdowns list as his three scoring passes in the game matched his regulation career high and brought his career total to 64.

- With his 26th career victory as a starting quarterback, Mond took sole possession of second on A&M’s all-time list (26-13), sitting only behind Corey Pullig (1992-95), who boasts a 33-6-1 record.

- For the first time in his career, sophomore RB Ainias Smith scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game after hauling in a 35-yard pass to get A&M on the board and later running the ball 15 yards to house to give the Aggies the lead at the end of the first quarter.

- Mond was 21-for-26 on the night, good for a career-best 80.8 completion percentage.

- Sophomore TE Jaylen Wydermyer recorded the second multi-touchdown game of his career, scoring his first touchdown of the season midway through the second quarter, bringing in a 6-yard pass from Mond, and adding his second on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter.

- Wydermyer racked up a career high with 92 receiving yards, topping the 82 he logged against Alabama earlier this season.

- Freshman RB Devon Achane broke away for a 30-yard run to the end zone for the first score of his young career.

- Senior LB Buddy Johnson matched his career high with 12 tackles against the Razorbacks. He has led the Aggies in the category in all five games this season and tallied double-digit tackles in a game six times in his career.

- Sophomore S Demani Richardson passed the 100 career tackles mark in just 17 games played with seven on the night to move his career total to 102 takedowns.

- Senior S Keldrick Carper also passed the century mark in career tackles after setting a new season high with five in the game.

- Junior WR Hezekiah Jones made the start against Arkansas, appearing in his first game for the Aggies since the 2018 season after missing 2019 due to injury.

- Freshman McKinnley Jackson made the first start of his career against Arkansas, he has played in all five games this season. Jackson’s classmate Isaiah Raikes made his collegiate debut against Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.