NFL Aggies Week 8

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, including Jace Sternberger with his most receiving yards of his career.

  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 18/30 233 YDS. 2 TDS. 1 INT. 20 rushing YDS. 31-20 loss to Cincinnati.
  • Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - 3 catches 46 YDS (most yards in a game of his NFL career). 28-22 loss to Minnesota.
  • Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 4 catches 44 YDS. 28-17 loss to Miami.
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles. 16-6 loss to Las Vegas.
  • Armani Watts Safety (Kansas City) - 1 tackle. 35-9 win over NY Jets.
  • Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 1/1 FGS (33 long). 4/4 XPS. 31-20 win over Tennessee.
  • Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 5 punts (45.4 YDS/punt). 1 inside 20. 35-9 loss to Kansas City.

MONDAY:

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - vs NY Giants.

