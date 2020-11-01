Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Concludes the Aggie Halloween Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis completed its abbreviated fall tournament schedule on Sunday, recording four overall victories on the final day of the Aggie Halloween Classic at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies registered three singles victories and a doubles win to finish off the weekend.

The Aggies played very strong competition on their final day of tournament action, as Jessica Anzo earned her second singles victory of the tournament defeating Maria Budin of Rice (6-1, 6-2). Katya Townsend followed quickly thereafter with a straight set win of her own, beating Rice’s Diae El Jardi 6-4, 6-2. Junior Tatiana Makarova locked in a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win over Linda Huang of Rice to secure A&M’s third singles victory Sunday afternoon.

In doubles play, the Maroon & White squad of Makarova and Goldsmith continued their reign of dominance, logging a 6-1 win over TCU’s pair of Isabel Pascual Montalvo and Margaret Polk. The duo secured their second win of the 2020-21 season in Goldsmith’s first tournament action of the year.

Over the course of the three-day tournament, Texas A&M notched 17 overall victories with five in doubles and 12 in the singles competition. Makarova went a perfect 6-0 on the weekend, defeating all three singles opponents in straight sets and winning three doubles matches with two different partners to earn the tournament singles title. The Moscow, Russia, native maintains a four-match unbeaten streak in singles and has yet to lose a doubles match in 2020-21. Makarova and Goldsmith shared the doubles title with Linda Huang and Michaela Haet of Rice. Townsend also holds a four-match singles win streak, which she looks to carry forward into dual match play this spring.

Texas A&M women’s tennis now turns its attention to the spring season, with the TCU Invitational next up on the Aggies schedule on Jan. 8-10, 2021. Dual match play is slated to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, with A&M hosting a double-header against Houston and Prairie View A&M.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s performance at the Aggie Halloween Classic…

“As a whole, I’m very satisfied with the three days of tennis we played this weekend. It’s always tough playing matches back-to-back-to-back, but we actually handled it all quite well. I think that Saturday was probably our best showing, but we brought it physically and mentally three days in a row. In some ways we’re a bit ahead of the game, but we have to really try to keep on making improvements over the next two months so we’re ready when competition season gets going in January.”

On Tatiana Makarova’s undefeated record this weekend…

“Tatiana has always had all the potential in the world, and she’s one of the best athletes on the Texas A&M campus. She’s finally been able to put it all together physically and mentally; bringing it consistently in practices. That has really translated into her matches when it matters most. She very rarely has an off day, so she’s definitely in a position to shine right now.”

Tennis Match Results

Aggie Halloween Classic

Bryan-College Station, Texas – George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Round Three

Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Linda Huang (RICE) 6-3, 7-5

Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Diae El Jardi (RICE) 6-4, 6-2

Anna Bowtell (RICE) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Maria Budin (RICE) 6-1, 6-2

Alicia Herrero Linana (BU) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Round Three

Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Isabel Pascual Montalvo / Margaret Polk (TCU) 6-1

Diae El Jardi / Linda Huang (RICE) def. Katya Townsend / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-4

Audrey Boch-Collins / Angelina Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Lucia Quiterio / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-1