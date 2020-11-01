Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph early Sunday.

It’s centered 205 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

The system is forecast to bring up to 15 inches of rain to parts of the Caribbean and isolated totals of 30 inches to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Eta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday.

Forecasters say the system will be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, Calif. police say

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KMAX/KOVR staff
According to management at the Chevron gas station, the driver blew through the warning sign then circled around and headed into the car wash.

National

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 53

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.

National

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, police say

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A California woman is accused of stealing a U-Haul truck and then getting stuck in a car wash.

National

Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Latest News

National Politics

No winner on Election Day? That's normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Even if there's a projected winner, there won't be an official result that day.

National

Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Super Typhoon Goni has made two landfalls in the Philippines so far and it has weakened to typhoon status.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six