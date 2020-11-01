Witnesses tell CSPD a distracted driver hit a child on a bicycle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a possible distracted driver hit a child on a bicycle Thursday in a neighborhood on Airline Drive.

Witnesses told police the driver was using a phone at the time and ran into a child who was on a bicycle.

The child sustained a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver was cited for Fail to Control Vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

