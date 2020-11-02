Advertisement

1000+ vehicles on Sunday participate in 3rd Aggieland Trump Parade

With only two days before Election Day, Trump supporters were again out in full force on Sunday in the Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Trump supporters in the Brazos Valley took advantage of Sunday’s good weather to once again rally and parade ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Organizer Luke Holland says an estimated 1100 vehicles gathered at the Grimes County Fairgrounds where a rally was held before participants paraded on Highway 6 northbound into Brazos County.

Holland said the parade officially ended at the College Station city limits but many continued to Bryan where they joined a Back the Blue and First Responders event at the Brazos Center hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County.

This was the third large Trump parade in the Bryan-College Station area this year.

Previous events have drawn in participants from all across central and southeast Texas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrested for discharging firearms in Bryan neighborhood for nearly an hour early Sunday morning

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Police say the pair were firing guns into the ground in the 2100 block of Rockwood

News

1000+ vehicles on Sunday participate in 3rd Aggieland Trump Parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump supporters in the Brazos Valley took advantage of Sunday’s good weather to once again rally and parade ahead of Tuesday’s election.

News

Crash at Bryan intersection also damages sign outside business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
One of the cars involved in the crash hit a sign at the Shipley Do-Nuts store on E. Villa Maria Road.

News

Witnesses tell CSPD a distracted driver hit a child on a bicycle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The child sustained a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Latest News

Coronavirus

26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Tropical Storm Eta setting records in the Caribbean

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine expected to become the next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a “Trump Train” surrounded a campaign bus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kate McGee, Jeremy Schwartz and Abby Livingston
The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31

Updated: 22 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/31 | News Three At Six

News

First-time voter flies home to vote after not receiving absentee ballot

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Demand for guns and ammo increase ahead of Election Day

Updated: 22 hours ago