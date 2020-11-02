Advertisement

A pleasant start to the month of November

After a seasonable Sunday afternoon, the passage of a weak cold front sets the Brazos Valley up for a sunny and pleasant start to the month.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunday afternoon brought seasonable temperatures to the Brazos Valley:
Sunday afternoon brought seasonable temperatures to the Brazos Valley:

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday afternoon brought plenty of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and a weak cold front to the Brazos Valley! As drier air filters into the area behind this boundary, grab the jacket as you’re headed out the door Monday morning.

With mostly clear skies through the overnight hours of Sunday, temperatures are headed for the low 40s by the time many are waking up Monday. As high pressure builds in behind this front, the sunshine will stick around for the majority of the upcoming week. Monday afternoon temperatures look to top off in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Brazos Valley, with slightly warmer afternoon highs for Election Day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday and into the back half of the workweek, temperatures will likely warm back up into the upper 70s and feel much like what we saw Sunday afternoon. As a southeasterly breeze filters back into the area, additional moisture combined with an upper level disturbance may bring our next chance for rain by the back half of the upcoming weekend.

A pleasant start to the workweek Monday before the sunshine gradually warms temperatures back up through the week.
A pleasant start to the workweek Monday before the sunshine gradually warms temperatures back up through the week.

As always, keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby for the latest updates on the forecast across the Brazos Valley.

