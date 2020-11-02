Adjusting your child’s biological clock after ‘falling back’ an hour

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That extra hour of sleep on Saturday night might have provided a temporary boost to some, but for the children of the Brazos Valley, it can cause a longer-term issue.

“It just disrupts a lot of things in terms of cycles,” said David Earnest, a neuroscientist with the TAMU Center for Biological Clocks Research. “It’s important to keep regular schedules, and so just that one-hour change can affect things dramatically.”

Earnest says there are ways to help your child adjust.

DO

- Get outdoor exercise, at least 4-5 hours or more before bedtime

- Adjust and maintain regular mealtimes, especially dinner

- Enjoy outdoor daytime exposure to natural sunlight for at least 60 minutes

- Use an eye mask and earplugs at bedtime to block out light and noise

- Take a warm bath or shower right before bedtime

- Drink a glass of milk (tryptophan in milk helps induce sleep)

- Listen to calming music at a low volume

- Write in a journal before bed, possibly compose a “to-do” list for the next day 15-30 minutes ahead of bedtime

- Read something light, not too stimulating

- Take melatonin 15-20 minutes before bedtime (only for high school-age children)

- Use a lighting system or app that allows waking with a warm, glowing light that gradually brightens over time (30-60 minutes)

- If possible, modify bedroom lighting at night to omit lights on the blue spectrum

DON’T

- Eat a big meal before bedtime or fatty foods as a late-night snack

- Look at a cell phone, tablet, computer screen, etc. for 60 minutes before bedtime

- Drink or eat any caffeinated beverages, including tea and chocolate, within 4-5 hours of bedtime

- Use cold or cough medicine with pseudoephedrine 4-5 hours before bedtime

- Keep a laptop or television in the bedroom

