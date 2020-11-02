Advertisement

Aggie Recap: Arkansas

A&M beat Arkansas 42-31.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday night, the Aggies were up against a Razorback defense that has forced 13 turnovers so far this season. Against the Aggies they had zero.

“We used the film and just trust our eyes and we’re able to execute and find holes and in the zones and when they played man able to make plays. The receivers did a really good job tonight,” said quarterback Kellen Mond.

Offensively the Aggies were solid. On six consecutive drives they were about to score a touchdown, and it was the first time this season four different players scored.

For the fourth straight game, the offensive line didn’t allow a sack.

“77, our center and all those guys there’s experience up there. The communication of getting hats to a hat, knowing what’s going to happen before it happens, knowing how to game plan and so in turn that allows your technique to get better and they’re getting it,” said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Mond continued to move up in the records books, with 292 yards through the air and on the ground he became the programs all time leader in total offense.

“It’s a tremendous feeling, and I’ve worked so hard to continue to work and grind,” said Mond.

Fisher called his defense opportunistic coming up with critical stops like Tyree Johnson’s sack late in the second quarter.

“It was really big because if they score there then they get the ball coming out the second half no matter how well you played it’s 28-28. That’s what I keep telling people you’re up 14 points, you got to get that three score barrier, then get to that four score barrier and all the things. That was a huge huge play in the game,” said Fisher.

With the win the Aggies say they’re playing well, but there’s still room for improvement.

I feel like we can definitely elevate. There’s never a time where were actually playing to our full potential just because we always make mistakes and we can always better ourselves from each game. Right now we’re playing good. We’ere having a great season so far we just have to keep going and keep elevating," said running back Ainias Smith.

The Aggies head on the road Saturday to South Carolina.

