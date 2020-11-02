Another great day in store for Election Day

What a beautiful start to the workweek! Monday afternoon brought temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine and blue skies. If you’re headed out this evening, take the extra layer as temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s after the sun goes down a bit earlier.

With mostly clear skies headed into the overnight hours tonight, drier air will allow our temperatures to dip down into the 40s again by the time most of us are waking up for Election Day. We’ll start the day with the jacket, but plenty of sunshine will help temperatures warm up just a bit more into the mid 70s across the area so we’ll be able to find some time in the afternoon hours to shed some of those layers.

Overall, it’ll be a great day to get out and vote, and this week will consist of plenty of days to head outside as well. Temperatures warm by the back half of the week before a bit more moisture starts to filter in by the weekend. We’ll keep eyes on a small rain chance by Sunday as we start to eye our next system and potential cold front push closer to the state of Texas next week.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 50. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.