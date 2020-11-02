BEAUTIFUL start to the month of November

Work week starts bright and early, and we’re waking up chilly again! Grab an easy to take off jacket for the next couple mornings. We’ll warm comfortably into the low 70s today, and a slow warming trend is coming before the end of the week. All in all, though, we’re comfortable and QUIET for most of this week, meaning perfect weather for Election Day and beyond. Have some outdoor projects you’ve been putting off for a while? Go ahead and make some plans to do them this week. We may be in for a small pattern change for the second week of November.

Overnight lows slowly creep back up through the end of the week, so you may not be reaching for the jacket anymore by Friday. While a bit warmer, and more humid, this coming weekend looks dry - highs are slated near 80 with lows in the 60s. Next chance of rain comes as early as Sunday, but for most, will likely wait until about a week from today for our next front and decent rain chance.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 71. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: NE/SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 51. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

