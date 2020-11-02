Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Officials at the Brazos County Health District say they’re keeping an eye on rising COVID-19 trends across the state and have plans in place should a spike happen in Brazos County.

Officials say they tend to see higher trends in cases when changes happen in our area like college students returning to campus and other events like major holidays.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around there corner, the health district is suggesting keeping COVID-19 in mind before traveling and spreading the virus.

“What you don’t want is to go somewhere like the grocery store Saturday and then get COVID and take it with you the following Thursday on Thanksgiving,” said Mary Parish with the Health District "Plan ahead, use things like curbside pickup or home delivery really limit the time that you are going to be outside your house and amongst large groups of people. "

Health district officials say washing hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing is key to help slow the spread.

