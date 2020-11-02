Advertisement

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Large turnout is expected Tuesday.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Elections officials are preparing for a very busy Election Day.

New numbers are in for the record amount of early voting in Brazos County.

Elections Officials said more than 64,000 people cast ballots during the early voting period. That’s 51 percent of the voting population.

For the election, Brazos County has more than 122,000 registered voters. That means about 58,000 people still have a chance to vote.

Brazos County Election Officials are also making final preparations as thousands of people head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day.

Arena Hall in Bryan had a flurry of activity Monday afternoon and Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said she expects a large turnout Tuesday.

“Someone asked me and I said I would predict is another 20 percent,” said Hancock.

She said they’ve been preparing to make the process as smooth as possible.

“We worked hard and the election workers, you know early voting workers, put in long hard hours and Election Day they’re all trained and they’re ready to go," said Hancock.

Monday afternoon Election Judges were picking up equipment for their polling sites.

“We have a lot of COVID supplies, sanitizer, all that is ready and ready to go," said Susan Stevenson, an Election Judge at the Church of the Nazarene. “Lots of extra masks in case people want a mask.”

Stevenson has been an election judge for the county since 2016.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of first time voters so it should be interesting because they haven’t gone through that process before and the ballots long so I hope they have some patience," said Stevenson.

“If you go to one of the hotpots: Brazos Center, First Baptist, Brazos County Admin, the larger places, your wait is going to be longer so you may be better driving to a small location," said Hancock.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials did see some people trying to vote Monday that missed the early voting period last week.

We have a list of voting locations and more information here.

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Large turnout is expected Tuesday.

