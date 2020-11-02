Bryan Fire chief announces retirement after over 37 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department has announced that Chief Randy McGregor is retiring after over 37 years of service.

McGregor told BFD he plans to retire in late January 2021. He began his career with BFD in 1983 and was named chief in 2012.

According to a Facebook post from BFD, McGregor has accomplished a lot during his time as chief, including meeting the City Council’s goal to have four firefighters on each engine and ladder company, a Class 1 ISO rating, EMS accreditation, and a new Fire Station #2.

