Bryan Fire chief announces retirement after over 37 years

Chief Randy McGregor started at BFD in 1983
Bryan Fire Department Chief Randy McGregor
Bryan Fire Department Chief Randy McGregor
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department has announced that Chief Randy McGregor is retiring after over 37 years of service.

McGregor told BFD he plans to retire in late January 2021. He began his career with BFD in 1983 and was named chief in 2012.

According to a Facebook post from BFD, McGregor has accomplished a lot during his time as chief, including meeting the City Council’s goal to have four firefighters on each engine and ladder company, a Class 1 ISO rating, EMS accreditation, and a new Fire Station #2.

With over 37 years of service, Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor has announced plans to retire in late January 2021. Chief...

Posted by Bryan Fire Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

