Bryan mother charged with injury to a child

Ziegelmann’s 11 month old child suffered a broken thigh bone and 10 broken ribs.
Danielle Ziegelmann, 25 of Bryan charged with injury to a child.
Danielle Ziegelmann, 25 of Bryan charged with injury to a child.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Danielle Ziegelmann, 25 of Bryan was arrested last week for injury to a child.

According to a Bryan police report, Ziegelmann’s parents took her 11-month-old to the hospital in July after they noticed something was wrong with his leg when Ziegelmann dropped him off.

Police say the child was treated at Baylor Scott and White for a broken thigh bone and 10 broken ribs.

After further investigation, Child Protective Services removed all Ziegelmann’s children from her custody.

Ziegelmann told detectives she had seen her three-year-old daughter push on the victim’s chest and believes that’s how the rib fractures occurred. She also told police she believes the child’s foot got stuck in the crib resulting in the broken leg.

Ziegelmann was booked and released on the same day from the Brazos County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

