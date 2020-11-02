Advertisement

Businesses board up, take precautions ahead of potential election-related unrest

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record number of Americans have voted early, but still more will turn out on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

As if a hurricane is coming, businesses across the country are boarding up. The perceived threat is far from normal for a modern American election.

After a season of charged political rhetoric and months of protests, including looting in some places, it’s the uncertainty of how people will react to the results of the presidential election that has business owners on edge yet again in 2020.

“It’s just precautionary,” said Nana Busi, partner at Caspi’s Jewelry, which has been in the same Los Angeles location since 1948. They’re closing shop until sometime after the election.

Busi can’t remember a time when she was concerned about an election result. “Never in my life. This is such a surprise. There is incredible chaos everywhere,” She said.

It’s chaos that Beverly Hills wants to avoid. Ritzy Rodeo Drive is completely blocked off until at least Thursday.

“We’re not mandating any businesses board up. We’re highly recommending that you harden the target,” Beverly Hills Police Lt. Max Subin said.

In Portland and Chicago, the police departments have canceled officers' time off for Election Day.

“The city has been in close communication with our business community,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Plywood covers storefront doors and windows in Raleigh, N.C., as it does in Denver, where the city is activating its emergency operations center, the first time for an Election Day.

“(It’s) 100% heightened awareness,” said Murphy Robinson, Denver public safety director.

The nation’s capital is doing the same. “We know that first amendment activities have potential to disrupt business operations,” Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The closer to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the more palpable the concern. “I think that people, you know, want to get closer to the White House to be able to express their concerns and their feelings,” said Angela Allred, manager of Imperial Wine & Spirits.

In New York City, officials are preparing for protests. “If anything turns violent, we are going to move to stop that immediately,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The Big Apple should be gearing up for the now re-imagined Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to COVID-19, the windows of Macy’s flagship Manhattan store usually a draw unto themselves. Instead, the store is all boarded up.

In the time of coronavirus, it’s a different kind of protection during an unprecedented election.

“We really hope people don’t protest violently,” said Will Cook, president of Howard Lorton Furniture and Design.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials say to think ahead with COVID-19 in mind when making holiday plans.

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Large turnout is expected Tuesday.

News

Multiple agencies partner for peaceful resolution in Walker County hostage standoff

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A man who held a woman hostage for hours Monday at a home in New Waverly has surrendered, according to authorities.

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

News

Your Vote Counts 2020: How KBTX will report election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Gorbutt
This Election Day, we’re tracking 128 local races

Latest News

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump talks vote fraud, Biden’s on offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 64,000 Brazos County residents voted early.

Local

University Dr. E lanes shut down due to crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.