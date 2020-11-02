COVID in Context: How do Brazos County trends compare to El Paso County’s concerning coronavirus spike?
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - El Paso County is in the midst of a two-week lockdown as county officials try to reverse course on a concerning spread of COVID-19 in El Paso and the surrounding area.
El Paso County’s active case count has risen relatively sharply in the last month.
While El Paso County is now a cautionary tale for other Texas communities, Brazos County does not appear to be following a similar trend for the month of October.
El Paso County has four times as many residents as Brazos County, and its COVID-19 numbers are overall higher than in Brazos County.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.