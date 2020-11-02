COVID in Context: How do Brazos County trends compare to El Paso County’s concerning coronavirus spike?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - El Paso County is in the midst of a two-week lockdown as county officials try to reverse course on a concerning spread of COVID-19 in El Paso and the surrounding area.

El Paso County’s active case count has risen relatively sharply in the last month.

El Paso County actives cases in October (KBTX)

While El Paso County is now a cautionary tale for other Texas communities, Brazos County does not appear to be following a similar trend for the month of October.

Brazos County active cases in October (KBTX)

El Paso County has four times as many residents as Brazos County, and its COVID-19 numbers are overall higher than in Brazos County.

El Paso County vs. Brazos County active cases (KBTX)

