Advertisement

COVID in Context: How do Brazos County trends compare to El Paso County’s concerning coronavirus spike?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - El Paso County is in the midst of a two-week lockdown as county officials try to reverse course on a concerning spread of COVID-19 in El Paso and the surrounding area.

El Paso County’s active case count has risen relatively sharply in the last month.

El Paso County actives cases in October
El Paso County actives cases in October(KBTX)

While El Paso County is now a cautionary tale for other Texas communities, Brazos County does not appear to be following a similar trend for the month of October.

Brazos County active cases in October
Brazos County active cases in October(KBTX)

El Paso County has four times as many residents as Brazos County, and its COVID-19 numbers are overall higher than in Brazos County.

El Paso County vs. Brazos County active cases
El Paso County vs. Brazos County active cases(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.