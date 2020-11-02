Advertisement

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.(CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLAN, Mo. (Gray News) - A Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.

Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died from complications of the virus, according to his family. His death came less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less,” VanLeer said in the statement. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Like many Midwestern states, it is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday cited 1,659 hospitalizations statewide, eclipsing by 10 the previous record set a day earlier. The state also cited 2,651 more confirmed cases and five additional deaths. All told, Missouri has reported 188,186 confirmed cases and 3,031 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials say to think ahead with COVID-19 in mind when making holiday plans.

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Large turnout is expected Tuesday.

News

Multiple agencies partner for peaceful resolution in Walker County hostage standoff

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A man who held a woman hostage for hours Monday at a home in New Waverly has surrendered, according to authorities.

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

News

Your Vote Counts 2020: How KBTX will report election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Gorbutt
This Election Day, we’re tracking 128 local races

Latest News

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump talks vote fraud, Biden’s on offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 64,000 Brazos County residents voted early.

Local

University Dr. E lanes shut down due to crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.