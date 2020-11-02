Advertisement

Eta rapidly intensifies, landfall Tuesday in Central America

After landfall as a major hurricane, may re-emerge in the Caribbean
Eta strengthened to Category 3 status with the midday Monday update from the National Hurricane Center(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From sustained winds to about 40mph before the weekend was over, to a near major hurricane Monday morning, yet another Atlantic storm has “Rapidly intensified” in this 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and Eta will likely make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 storm in Nicaragua on Tuesday.

The storm in the southwestern Caribbean will interact with Central America through the remainder of the week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is more in line with recent model data that has the storm re-emerging in the Caribbean Sea. From there, by this weekend, models diverge greatly on the direction it may go and the strength it will maintain, but potential US impacts can not be ruled out later this month.

Life threatening wind, storm surge, and flooding are all likely in Nicaragua and Honduras over the next several days.

