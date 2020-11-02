Eta rapidly intensifies, landfall Tuesday in Central America

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From sustained winds to about 40mph before the weekend was over, to a near major hurricane Monday morning, yet another Atlantic storm has “Rapidly intensified” in this 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and Eta will likely make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 storm in Nicaragua on Tuesday.

#Eta is the 5th major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. 7 other years in the satellite era (since 1966) have had 5+ major Atlantic hurricanes by November 2: 1969, 1995, 1996, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2017. pic.twitter.com/mK7RceGbep — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 2, 2020

The storm in the southwestern Caribbean will interact with Central America through the remainder of the week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is more in line with recent model data that has the storm re-emerging in the Caribbean Sea. From there, by this weekend, models diverge greatly on the direction it may go and the strength it will maintain, but potential US impacts can not be ruled out later this month.

Life threatening wind, storm surge, and flooding are all likely in Nicaragua and Honduras over the next several days.

Visualization from GOES East of Hurricane Eta on the verge of becoming a major hurricane after rapidly strengthening overnight and this morning.

Catastrophic wind damage, storm surge and flooding is expected where Eta's eyewall moves onshore. pic.twitter.com/YOitE6fXuB — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 2, 2020

