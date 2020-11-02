Fernández García-Poggio Locks in Top-25 Finish

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 22nd at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.

This is the fourth top-25 finish of the sophomore’s career and the first of this season. Fernández García-Poggio’s (76-72-71—219) final-round score tied for the lowest score for an Aggie this season (Brooke Tyree – 10/21).

The Spaniard drilled a clutch eagle on the 263-yard 18th hole, helping her go under par in the final round. She holed eight birdies and parred 33 holes during the invitational. Ellie Szeryk (83-78-83—244) went 28-over and ended the tournament in 48th. The freshman parred 29 holes and sank four birdies this week.

Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey shot 14-under 202 and took home the individual title.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place Player R1 R2 R3 T22 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 76 72 71 48 Ellie Szeryk 83 78 83

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.

