Fernández García-Poggio Locks in Top-25 Finish

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 22nd at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.

This is the fourth top-25 finish of the sophomore’s career and the first of this season. Fernández García-Poggio’s (76-72-71—219) final-round score tied for the lowest score for an Aggie this season (Brooke Tyree – 10/21).

The Spaniard drilled a clutch eagle on the 263-yard 18th hole, helping her go under par in the final round. She holed eight birdies and parred 33 holes during the invitational. Ellie Szeryk (83-78-83—244) went 28-over and ended the tournament in 48th. The freshman parred 29 holes and sank four birdies this week.

Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey shot 14-under 202 and took home the individual title.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

PlacePlayerR1R2R3
T22Blanca Fernández García-Poggio767271
48Ellie Szeryk837883

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

