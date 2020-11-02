Fernández García-Poggio Paces Aggies at Kissing Tree
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished the first 36 holes of the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Sunday tied for 24th after shooting 4-over 148.
The Spaniard pared 23 holes and sank five birdies through the first two rounds. The sophomore posted a 4-over 76 through the first 18, and came on strong in the second round, carding an even 72.
Ellie Szeryk went 17-over 161, paring 19 holes in her second collegiate outing. In the freshman’s second round, she shot a 6-over 78.
The duo is set for an 8:30 a.m. start in tomorrow’s final round.
Fans can follow along throughout the week golfstat.com, which will be providing live statistics.
TEAMS COMPETING (11)Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA
