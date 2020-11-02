Fernández García-Poggio Paces Aggies at Kissing Tree

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished the first 36 holes of the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Sunday tied for 24th after shooting 4-over 148.

The Spaniard pared 23 holes and sank five birdies through the first two rounds. The sophomore posted a 4-over 76 through the first 18, and came on strong in the second round, carding an even 72.

Ellie Szeryk went 17-over 161, paring 19 holes in her second collegiate outing. In the freshman’s second round, she shot a 6-over 78.

The duo is set for an 8:30 a.m. start in tomorrow’s final round.

Fans can follow along throughout the week golfstat.com, which will be providing live statistics.

TEAMS COMPETING (11) Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA

