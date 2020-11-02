Advertisement

Fernández García-Poggio Paces Aggies at Kissing Tree

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished the first 36 holes of the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Sunday tied for 24th after shooting 4-over 148.

The Spaniard pared 23 holes and sank five birdies through the first two rounds. The sophomore posted a 4-over 76 through the first 18, and came on strong in the second round, carding an even 72.

Ellie Szeryk went 17-over 161, paring 19 holes in her second collegiate outing. In the freshman’s second round, she shot a 6-over 78.

The duo is set for an 8:30 a.m. start in tomorrow’s final round.

Fans can follow along throughout the week golfstat.com, which will be providing live statistics.

TEAMS COMPETING (11)Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

