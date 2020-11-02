Advertisement

Fines for Florida, Missouri brawl

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has fined Florida football coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri. The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14. Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville. Missouri linebacker Tre Williams won’t be punished further.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley Teams make the DCTF Rankings after Week 10

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 10.

Sports

Fernández García-Poggio Locks in Top-25 Finish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 22nd at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Latest News

Sports

Five Brazos Valley Teams make the DCTF Rankings after Week 10

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 10. Huntsville moved up to 4 after beating A&M Consolidated in a top ten showdown. Consol dropped to 10. Franklin moves up to 6, undefeated Normangee is 9, and Calvert is 7.

Sports

Texas A&M-Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on November 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised by ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Aggie Recap: Arkansas

Updated: 21 hours ago
A&M beat Arkansas 42-31.

Sports

Aggie Recap: Arkansas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday night, the Aggies were up against a Razorback defense that has forced 13 turnovers so far this season. Against the Aggies they had zero.