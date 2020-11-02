H-E-B places purchasing limits on toilet paper, paper towels again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - H-E-B has placed purchasing limits on bath tissue and paper towels again. The limit will apply to stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast and San Antonio regions.

These limits were updated Oct. 31, and now customers will be limited to two packages of paper towels and two packages of toilet paper.

For a full list of product limits, click here.

