H-E-B places purchasing limits on toilet paper, paper towels again

The Texas-based grocery store is limiting some purchases
(KGNS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - H-E-B has placed purchasing limits on bath tissue and paper towels again. The limit will apply to stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast and San Antonio regions.

These limits were updated Oct. 31, and now customers will be limited to two packages of paper towels and two packages of toilet paper.

For a full list of product limits, click here.

News

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials say to think ahead with COVID-19 in mind when making holiday plans.

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Large turnout is expected Tuesday.

News

Multiple agencies partner for peaceful resolution in Walker County hostage standoff

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A man who held a woman hostage for hours Monday at a home in New Waverly has surrendered, according to authorities.

News

Your Vote Counts 2020: How KBTX will report election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Gorbutt
This Election Day, we’re tracking 128 local races

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 64,000 Brazos County residents voted early.

Local

University Dr. E lanes shut down due to crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area

News

How to deal with stress during election season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 68 percent of U.S. adults say this year’s election is a significant source of stress in their lives.

Local

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Major holidays are just around the corner and officials with the Brazos County Health District say to keep COVID-19 in mind while making plans.

Local

Missing Bryan teen last seen November 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, of Bryan has been reported missing.

Local

Bryan Fire chief announces retirement after over 37 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Chief Randy McGregor started at BFD in 1983

Local

Bryan mother charged with injury to a child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
According to a Bryan Police report, Danielle Ziegelmann's 11-month-old child had a broken thigh bone and 10 broken ribs.