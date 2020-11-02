Advertisement

How to deal with stress during election season

“It’s really important that every once in a while we turn off the TV, turn off social media, unplug and go outside.”
(KOTA)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of this year’s election, there’s growing concern about people’s mental health and the election.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 68 percent of U.S. adults say this year’s election is a significant source of stress in their lives. That’s up 16 percent from four years ago.

April DeLeon, a licensed clinical social worker with Baylor Scott & White Health was on First News at Four to offer some help during this stressful time.

First, DeLeon says election stress is a very real thing.

“In light of all of the layers of stress we have been enduring here in 2020, election stress is yet another very real layer of stress we are all feeling,” said DeLeon

In fact, DeLeon says more people are calling the hospital offices about concerns over stress and anxiety from this year.

“We are having a lot more dialogue about feelings of divisiveness, feelings of disconnect. In light of everything, we are learning how to adapt to the way we are living, working, interacting with another,” DeLeon said. “The feeling of connectedness to our political parties is harder to feel as well.”

DeLeon offers advice on not getting consumed by the things that are stressing you out. Don’t allow yourself to internalize the emotions that can become isolating.

“It’s really important that every once in a while we turn off the TV, turn off social media, unplug and go outside,” DeLeon said.

Even if the election doesn’t turn out the way you hoped, DeLeon says it’s important to remember your opinions are very important.

“You’re still filled with important concepts and views that are all part of what makes our society work well.” DeLeon said.

