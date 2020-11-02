Louisiana man arrested after shots fired in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say a man from Lake Charles, LA was taken into custody after several 911 reports of shots fired early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Wildflower Drive just after midnight. They found Antonio Hadnot, 29, at the gate of an apartment complex. After talking with him, they found a gun with the serial number filed off in a nearby bush. Police say Hadnot was intoxicated and not cooperating.

After investigating, police say the gun belonged to Hadnot who fired the two shots. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and public intoxication.

Hadnot was sentenced to 10 years in Louisiana for armed robbery and was released from parole in March of this year.

