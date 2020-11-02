Missing Bryan teen last seen November 1
Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, of Bryan has been reported missing.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley has said in a Facebook post that Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, of Bryan has been reported missing.
According to Fleming’s family, they believe he is at risk.
Fleming was last seen Nov. 1 around 8:32 a.m. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a blue logo on the front and light tan pants. Fleming left his house on a light green/blue road bicycle.
If you see Fleming or know of his location, please contact the Bryan Police Department.
