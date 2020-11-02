Advertisement

‘Non-scalable’ fence expected to go up around White House

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A “non-scalable” fence is expected to be placed around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will be the same kind of fencing that was put up in the summer during protests in Washington, D.C.

The fence comes as police and other officials are getting ready for possible protests related to the 2020 presidential election.

Many businesses near the White House have already boarded doors and windows, fearing civil unrest after Election Day.

The Secret Service has not issued a comment on the matter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Officials say to think ahead with COVID-19 in mind when making holiday plans.

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Large turnout is expected Tuesday.

News

Multiple agencies partner for peaceful resolution in Walker County hostage standoff

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A man who held a woman hostage for hours Monday at a home in New Waverly has surrendered, according to authorities.

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

News

Your Vote Counts 2020: How KBTX will report election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Gorbutt
This Election Day, we’re tracking 128 local races

Latest News

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump talks vote fraud, Biden’s on offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 64,000 Brazos County residents voted early.

Local

University Dr. E lanes shut down due to crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.