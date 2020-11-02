Post Oak Mall to stay open as parent company files for bankruptcy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - CBL Properties, the parent company of Post Oak Mall in College Station, announced they are filing for bankruptcy on Monday.

According to CBL, they have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, meaning that all the shopping centers will be open during the bankruptcy process.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL.

Many malls had been struggling before the pandemic, and the bankruptcy comes just before the holiday shopping season.

CBL, which operates 107 malls, said more than 30 of its tenants have filed for bankruptcy protection this year and are shutting stores.

