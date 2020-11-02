Republican Party of Brazos County hosts Back the Blue Rally to support first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Republican Party of Brazos County hosted a Back the Blue and First Responders Rally Sunday afternoon in an effort to mobilize voters with only two days remaining before the general election.

Chairman David Hilburn says the Republican Party of Brazos County hosted the event to show the support and respect the party has for first responders, while also reminding supporters to get out to vote on Tuesday.

“With election day coming up, there’s obviously a lot of animosity among people, parties, and larger groups,” Hilburn said. “In a community like ours, we’re trying to get the people who appreciate what the republican party does and what first responders do just to get on the same page and do something positive.”

The rally lasted about an hour and featured several speakers who spoke for about 5 to 10 minutes each. Hilburn says the rally was a great way to not only show their appreciation for the community’s finest but to also spotlight an issue that so many republicans care about, especially in this particular election cycle.

“It’s something that cements republican values together,” Hilburn said. “A lot of Republicans believe in law and order. We have respect for the law, and the law applies to everyone."

Republicans wanted to show their support as the party who’s behind first responders, according to Hilburn.

“First responders wake up and go to work every day to put their lives on the line and face things that a lot of us never have to face,” Hilburn said. “It’s important that we show as civilians our gratitude for what they do.”

Hilburn says one reason he believes voting is so important because it defines American democracy.

"It’s exciting to see the number of people who have already voted early because that’s the only way we can have a citizen-elected government,” Hilburn said. “The only way to do that is by voting.”

