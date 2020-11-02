Texas A&M-Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on November 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised by ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. the Aggies are set to take on South Carolina in Columbia with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

TV Selections – November 14

Georgia at Missouri 11:00 CT ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11:00 CT SEC NETWORK

Texas A&M at Tennessee 2:30 CT ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State 3:00 CT SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU 5:00 CT CBS

Arkansas at Florida 6:00 CT ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss 6:30 CT SEC NETWORK