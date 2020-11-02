Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

The win over the Razorbacks was the ninth straight for the Maroon & White in the series between former Southwestern Conference foes; Texas A&M has not lost to Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012.

Saturday’s contest marked the fourth straight game that the offensive line had not allowed a quarterback sack, spanning 144 pass attempts. The line has not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opening win over Vanderbilt on September 26. Against Arkansas, the Aggies posted over 170 yards on the ground for the fourth time this season as they lead the SEC at 5.3 yards per rush.

The Aggies were 4-for-4 in the red zone against Arkansas, scoring a touchdown on each trip. It was also the first time three different Aggies scored a rushing touchdown in the same game this season.

Monday’s honor marked the first time an Aggie was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week since Colton Prater earned the title following the Aggies' 319-yard rushing performance in a 30-6 win over South Carolina in 2019.

Green and his teammates travel to Columbia for a 6:00 p.m. ESPN matchup against South Carolina this Saturday, Nov. 7.

SEC Player of the Week – November 2

OFFENSE

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

FRESHMAN

Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

OFFENSIVE LINE

Carson Green, OT, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE

Derrick Hall, DL, Auburn

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley Teams make the DCTF Rankings after Week 10

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 10.

Sports

Fernández García-Poggio Locks in Top-25 Finish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 22nd at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Latest News

Sports

Fines for Florida, Missouri brawl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has fined Florida football coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley Teams make the DCTF Rankings after Week 10

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 10. Huntsville moved up to 4 after beating A&M Consolidated in a top ten showdown. Consol dropped to 10. Franklin moves up to 6, undefeated Normangee is 9, and Calvert is 7.

Sports

Texas A&M-Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on November 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised by ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

Aggie Recap: Arkansas

Updated: 21 hours ago
A&M beat Arkansas 42-31.

Sports

Aggie Recap: Arkansas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday night, the Aggies were up against a Razorback defense that has forced 13 turnovers so far this season. Against the Aggies they had zero.